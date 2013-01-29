SYDNEY Jan 29 China's growing thirst for
Australian wines may be a golden ticket for now, but whether
demand will last remains unknown even as vintages from Down
Under gain new fans amid a surge of growth in broader Asia.
Australian bottled wine exports to China soared by 15
percent year on year in 2012, according to official data,
bolstered by a sales push targeting the country's wealthy
drinkers and making Australia the top overseas market for wines
priced at more than A$7.50 ($7.90) a litre.
Overall, exports gained 3 percent globally, with declines in
bottled wine exports to some countries offset by increases in
bulk wine sales.
"In South Australia, it's going to be a fantastic year,"
said Damian Torresan, a winemaker at Koppamura wines in South
Australia. "China has been a bit of a golden ticket for a lot of
places sitting on bulk wine for the last few years."
Though China was by far ahead, bottled wine exports were
good across the board in Asia, with those to Japan up by 11
percent, those to Hong Kong gaining 6 percent and exports to
Thailand up 7 percent.
In many nations, the changes reflected an increase in wealth
and status, with wine the means of showcasing both.
"In terms of Thailand, what we're hearing is there's an
increase in wealth and increasing wine awareness so people are
experimenting and buying more," said Louisa Aherne, a
spokeswoman for Wine Australia, a government agency that
supports the wine sector.
"It's a social status associated with drinking wine so it's
a similar story to that of China, to a lesser degree obviously."
To a certain extent, the current success is due to luck.
There has been good Australian production in the face of a poor
U.S. season in 2011 and low volumes in Europe in 2012.
While growers were pleased with their gains, they remained
wary, noting that while China is an area of massive potential
growth, some of the gains may well have been due to short-term
conditions.
"Absolutely celebrate all of the positives and hope that it
does reflect the beginning of a substantial turnaround, but at
the very least I think we could say a full industry turnaround
is probably a couple of years away yet," said Lawrie Stanford,
executive director of Wine Grape Growers Australia.
A 2012 study by Australian Growers and Resources Economic
suggests that in the next two years production-bearing areas
will grow, potentially posing a different challenge.
"As an organisation we really do believe that we are capable
of producing more than can be sold profitably - the positive
signs at the minute are definitely higher prices but lower
volumes," he added.
One big advantage for Australia is that unlike many other
wine growing regions in the world, growers there can plant new
varieties in close proximity, enabling them to ride out problems
that could hit one variety of grape.
"In Australia we've got a region like McLaren Vale where
there's Cabernet, Pinot, Shiraz, Chardonnay, Riesling," said
winemaker Torresan. "One hundred different varieties all within
a 25 km aspect of the area with everyone having a real go as
best they can."
China's vast population means there is plenty of market to
share, Torresan added, but it's still far too early to make any
predictions for next year.
"Anything to do with growing - until it's in the bottle,
your money's not in the bank."
