PERTH Aug 21 Woodside Petroleum,
Australia's biggest oil and gas company, reported a 1.5 percent
fall in half-year underlying net profit as lower prices and
increased costs more than offset record first-half production.
Woodside maintained its production target for 2013 of 85 to
89 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe), after cutting its
output target from an earlier 88 to 94 MMboe in July.
Underlying net profit, excluding non-recurring items, fell
to $852 million from $865 million a year ago.
Woodside shares slipped 1.6 percent to A$38.09 after the
results announcement in a flat overall market. The stock has
risen around 8 percent over the past year.
Woodside said a 7.6 percent rise in operating revenue to
$2.86 billion, a record for the first half, was largely due to a
full half-year of production from its Pluto LNG plant despite an
unplanned outage at the facility.
The company said it expects Asia Pacific to remain its core
regional market, with the outlook for sustained growth in the
region underpinned by Japan's ongoing need for more LNG supplies
following 2011's earthquake and tsunami.
Woodside formally recommended a floating LNG plant to
develop its Browse gas fields off the coast of northwestern
Australia on Tuesday. The company scrapped a $45 billion plan to
build a 12 million tonne per year onshore plant in April, saying
it was too costly.
Woodside said it continued to work over the first half to
convert its in-principle agreement to buy 30 percent of Israel's
Leviathan gas prospect for $1.25 billion to a full termed
agreement.
Potential plans by Israel's government to limit exports or
route exports of gas through Turkey could make the Leviathan
deal less attractive.
Woodside said the government maintained its domestic gas
reservation for Leviathan at 50 percent, despite an aggregate
increase in reservation volumes for all fields to 60 percent.
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede and Jane Wardell; Editing by
Richard Pullin)