* Confident JV will approve Browse floating LNG plant
* Seeking clarification on Israel's export arrangements
* Says LNG price renegotiations well progressed
* First-half net profit down 1.5 pct
PERTH, Aug 21 Woodside Petroleum,
Australia's biggest oil and gas company, said on Wednesday it is
confident its joint venture partners will back a plan for a
floating LNG plant to develop the Browse gas project.
Woodside, which earlier reported a small dip in its
first-half underlying net profit, aims to make a final
investment decision on Browse in mid-2015 after scrapping a $45
billion onshore proposal as too costly and opting for a cheaper
floating plant.
"We feel quite confident that we will receive joint venture
approval of that in the not too distant future," Woodside CEO
Peter Coleman told reporters and analysts. "We expect all of the
JV partners will be supportive."
Woodside has already signed on Shell, a joint venture
partner and considered to be the global front-runner in floating
LNG technology, to develop the field. Other joint venture
partners include BP Plc, PetroChina, Mitsui &
Co and Mitsubishi Corp.
The oil and gas group said it was also seeking clarity about
export arrangements for Israel's Leviathan gas prospect, in
which it has an in-principle agreement to buy a 30 percent stake
for $1.25 billion.
Potential plans by Israel's government to limit exports or
route exports of gas through Turkey could make the Leviathan
deal less attractive.
Israel's high court will sit on September 17 to consider the
export arrangements, and the finance ministry is expected to
complete a review in October, Coleman said.
"We don't have a sense how long the court will take, but we
believe it will be weeks rather than months," he said.
Woodside, which operates the giant North West Shelf gas
project, reported a 1.5 percent fall in half-year net profit, as
lower prices and increased costs more than offset record
first-half production, slightly missing expectations, one
analyst said.
Many of Woodside's contracts from its North West Shelf and
Pluto LNG plants will be renegotiated through 2014.
Coleman said Woodside had reached in-principle agreement on
a number of LNG supply contracts, which would be finalised in
the coming weeks, and was pleased with progress so far.
The company maintained its production target for 2013 of 85
to 89 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe), after cutting
the target from an earlier 88 to 94 MMboe in July.
Woodside said a 7.6 percent rise in operating revenue to
$2.86 billion, a record for the first half, was largely due to a
full half-year of production from its Pluto LNG plant despite an
unplanned outage at the facility.
Woodside shares fell 2.1 percent, against a 0.5 percent gain
in the broader market. The stock is up about 13 percent so far
this year.
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede, Jane Wardell and Maggie Lu
Yueyang; Editing by Richard Pullin)