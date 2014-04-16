SYDNEY, April 17 Woodside Petroleum,
Australia's largest independent oil and gas producer, reported a
5 percent rise in first quarter production on Thursday but said
it had not yet finalised a deal to take a stake in Israel's
Leviathan gas field.
Woodside had been expected to invest up to $2.7 billion in
Leviathan last month, but delayed the signing while it sought
clarity with the Israeli government over tax treatment.
Woodside said first quarter production was 23 million
barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), versus 21.9 mmboe a year ago
and 23.2 mmboe in the fourth quarter. In January, the company
said it expected to produce 86-93 mmboe in 2014.
Revenue was $1.675 billion, up 15.9 percent on a year ago.
