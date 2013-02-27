SYDNEY Feb 28 Australia's top supermarket chain Woolworths posted a 4.2 percent rise in its first-half profit, in line with analyst forecasts, and slightly upgraded its full year guidance while noting challenging trading conditions in retail.

Woolworths, which earlier reported 2.4 percent half-year sales growth in its core food and liquor business, said net profit excluding one-offs rose to A$1.249 billion ($1.28 billion), from A$1.198 billion a year earlier.

That was close to an average forecast of A$1.235 billion from four analysts.

Woolworths slightly adjusted its 2013 full year forecast to 4-6 percent growth, from the previous 3-6 percent guidance.

Woolworths, which has near 1,000 food and liquor stores around the country, last year sold its Dick Smith electronics chain and said in October it would spin off 69 shopping centres into a separate listed unit to focus on its core retail business.

It said there was no plan to buy back shares in 2013.

Shares in Woolworths, which have gained around 16 percent in 2013, closed on Wednesday at A$34.01.

