MELBOURNE Oct 5 Australia's top supermarket
operator Woolworths Ltd said on Friday it plans to spin
off 69 shopping centres into a new property group valued at
A$1.4 billion ($1.4 billion), and will raise up to A$506 million
to partly fund the deal.
Woolworths said the move would reduce the amount of property
held on its balance sheet and help it focus on its core retail
business.
The plans have been widely reported.
Woolworths said in a statement it would create the SCA
Property Group, a real estate investment trust, via a
distribution to Woolworths shareholders and a related offer to
investors.
The financial impact was not expected to be material given
the relatively small size of the property portfolio compared
with Woolworths' total business, it said.
The company operates brands including discount retailer Big
W, liquor chain Dan Murphy's and Masters Home Improvement in
addition to its Woolworths supermarket chain which competes with
Wesfarmers Ltd's Coles.
Woolworths said SCA Property Group is undertaking a public
offer of 337.3 million stapled units to raise between $425
million and $506 million.
Woolworths shareholders will get one stapled unit in SCA
Property Group for every five Woolworths shares that they hold
on Nov. 30.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)