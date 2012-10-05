* Property assets valued at A$1.4 bln
* Property group to raise up to A$506 mln
* Woolworths to get at least A$850 mln in cash from deal
(Recasts on expected cash proceeds)
By Victoria Thieberger and Narayanan Somasundaram
MELBOURNE/SYDNEY, Oct 5 Australia's top
supermarket operator Woolworths Ltd will spin off 69
shopping centres into a separate listed unit, a move that will
gain it at least A$850 million ($870 million) in cash and
improve its balance sheet as it focuses on its core retail
business.
The plan to offload the properties, worth A$1.4 billion,
comes as Australian retailers face rising competition from
nimble online rivals which has forced them to look at options to
simplify their business and save costs.
"We are focused on growing earnings from our core retail
business. Reducing the capital invested in property will allow
Woolworths to focus on other growth options," Chief Executive
Grant O'Brien said in a statement.
The deal could also spell the end of Woolworths' efforts to
add property - a strategy that it embarked on during the global
financial crisis backed by a strong balance sheet.
Historically, it has preferred to enter into long term leases
rather than hold property assets.
According to its 2012 annual report, Woolworths property and
development portfolio was worth over A$4 billion.
Woolworths said it would create the SCA Property Group, a
real estate investment trust, via a distribution to Woolworths
shareholders and a related offer to investors, adding that the
REIT would raise up to A$506 million in fresh equity. Woolworths
will receive cash from the equity issue and from the debt
facility of the REIT.
The supermarket operator added that the move would also
reduce property, plant and equipment on its balance sheet by
$A1.27 billion, and analysts said they expect the company to use
proceeds from the spin-off to retire debt.
"We believe the proceeds would initially be used to retire
debt with capital management likely in financial year 2014," UBS
analyst Ben Gilbert said.
In addition to its Woolworths supermarket chain which
competes with Wesfarmers Ltd's Coles, the company
operates brands including discount retailer Big W, liquor chain
Dan Murphy's and Masters Home Improvement.
The retailer will not get any shares in the REIT and have no
stake. All but one of the properties to be spun off have been
developed or redeveloped by Woolworths and a group business is
the anchor tenant for each property.
The REIT's offering will come in the form of 337.3 million
stapled units, and it is expected to raise between $425 million
and $506 million. Stapled securities often consist of one trust
unit and one share in the funds management company that cannot
be traded separately.
Woolworths shareholders will get one stapled unit in SCA
Property Group for every five Woolworths shares that they hold
on Nov. 30.
At 0345 GMT, Woolworths shares were up 1.9 percent at A$29.8
while the broader market was up 0.8 percent.
($1 = 0.9771 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)