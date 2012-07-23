* Core sales up 1.3 pct, total sales up 5.1 pct
MELBOURNE, July 23 Woolworths,
Australia's largest supermarket chain, posted a
stronger-than-expected 1.3 percent rise in same-store food and
liquor sales in the fourth quarter, despite a tight spending
environment and steep food price deflation.
"In a market characterised by subdued consumer confidence
and with highly competitive trading conditions we increased
market share, customer numbers and items sold," Chief Executive
Grant O'Brien said.
Woolworth's core sales growth of 1.3 percent compared with
forecasts of a rise of 0.3 percent, according to a Reuters
survey of five analysts.
The news helped its shares rise 1.5 percent, against a fall
of 1.1 percent in the broader market.
But that pace of growth is still forecast to trail sales at
Woolworths' smaller rival, Coles, which is expected to
post faster growth than Woolworths for the 12th straight
quarter, when it reports on Thursday.
Coles and Woolworths -- which together control 80 percent of
Australia's grocery sector -- have slashed the cost of basic
items such as milk and bread to lure shoppers, and recently
extended the price wars to fruit and vegetables.
Analysts expect at least three percent growth in core
same-store sales at Coles, which relaunched its loyalty
programme during the fourth quarter.
Woolworths also rejigged its rewards programme and cut
prices during the quarter in response to Coles' moves.
The retailer said average prices at its supermarkets fell by
4.3 percent in the quarter, due to the heavy discounting and
promotions.
Woolworths said total group sales, including discounter Big
W, rose 5.1 percent in the fourth quarter to A$12.9 billion
($13.4 billion).
In the fourth quarter, sales at discount department store
Big W rose 1.6 percent, helped by government cash hand-outs to
households to stimulate the economy.
Woolworths gave no update on the sale of its electronics
chain Dick Smith, which is suffering against no-frills chain JB
Hi-Fi. Greenhill Caliburn is advising on the sale.
($1 = 0.9632 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Richard Pullin)