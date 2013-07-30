SYDNEY, July 30 Australia's largest supermarket
chain Woolworths Ltd on Tuesday reported a 4.3 percent
increase in fourth-quarter total group sales year-on-year, even
as food and liquor sales rose at a slower clip than the previous
three months.
Sales for the quarter jumped 12.7 percent to A$14.1 billion
($12.98 billion) year-on-year, or 4.3 percent adjusted for
Easter and the 53rd week, the company said in a statement.
Chief Executive Grant O'Brien said food and liquor sales
momentum increased in the second half of the 2013 financial
year, although the retail environment was tough due to consumer
concerns about the state of the economy and low growth of
disposable incomes.
"The fourth-quarter result was pleasing given these
challenging economic conditions were particularly evident as the
quarter progressed," O'Brien said in a statement.
Woolworths shares fell 2.4 percent in early trade, compared
with a 0.2 percent pull-back in the broader market.
"They say in the statement they are really seeing quite
challenging economic conditions in the fourth quarter, but there
is no major justification" for the share price fall, said Evan
Lucas, an analyst for IG in Melbourne.
Like-for-like food and liquor sales increased 2.9 percent
for the fourth quarter, adjusted for Easter. The result followed
a 3.8 percent rise in the third quarter, or 3.1 percent adjusted
for Easter.
Online sales surged 42 percent for the year, or 38 percent
adjusted for the 53rd week, the company added.
The company earlier this month raised its full-year net
profit growth guidance to a range of 5 percent to 6 percent, the
second upgrade this year.
Woolworths and Wesfarmers Ltd-owned Coles, which
together control 80 percent of Australia's supermarket sector,
have been competing to lure shoppers by slashing prices of basic
items such as milk and bread.
($1 = 1.0864 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Stephen Coates)