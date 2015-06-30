SYDNEY, June 30 Australia's largest supermarket
operator Woolworths Ltd is looking for buyers for its
upmarket Thomas Dux grocery stores, according to a Fairfax Media
report on Tuesday.
The report said that Woolworths was asking for between A$10
million ($7.67 million) and A$20 million for the chain of 10
stores after putting it up for sale earlier this year. The
retailer sought expressions of interest from trade buyers and
private equity investors, the report said, citing industry
sources.
Woolworths said it would not comment on speculation that the
stores were up for sale.
The possible divestment of the gourmet grocery business
comes after Woolworths slashed its profit forecast in mid-June.
The retailer said at the time that it would cut 1,200 jobs and
Chief Executive Grant O'Brien would step down.
Woolworths opened its first Thomas Dux store in Sydney in
2008. With high operating costs, the business only became
profitable last year.
The retailer's shares leapt as much as 5.6 percent on Friday
amid unconfirmed market rumours that the company was a takeover
target.
($1 = 1.3038 Australian dollars)
