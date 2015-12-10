SYDNEY Dec 10 Australia's competition regulator said it has taken court action against supermarket chain operator Woolworths Ltd over what it called unconscionable conduct towards its suppliers.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has accused Woolworths of systematically seeking to obtain payments from a group of 821 "tier B" suppliers to reduce an expected shortfall in earnings. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)