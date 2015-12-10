BRIEF-West international gets SEK 6 million order
* TO DELIEVER IN Q2 AND Q3 2017 TO MAX HAMBURGER RESTURANTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SYDNEY Dec 10 Australia's competition regulator said it has taken court action against supermarket chain operator Woolworths Ltd over what it called unconscionable conduct towards its suppliers.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has accused Woolworths of systematically seeking to obtain payments from a group of 821 "tier B" suppliers to reduce an expected shortfall in earnings. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Says it appointed Hideaki Funakoshi as new president to succeed current president Tetsuhiro Maeda