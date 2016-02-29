SYDNEY Feb 29 Standard & Poor's said on Tuesday that Woolworths' first half results have no immediate impact on its triple-B plus rating, or its negative outlook on the company.

Woolworths, Australia's top grocer, on Friday posted its first loss in 23 years and said it hired a new chief executive officer, drawing a line under a disastrous foray into hardware and pledging a return to supermarket basics.

S&P said it expected the group's credit profile to improve gradually from 2017, assuming its exit from its hardware business Masters proceeded as planned and the group implemented various other actions to support its credit profile in the next 18 months. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Stephen Coates)