MELBOURNE Aug 24 Woolworths Ltd,
Australia's largest supermarket chain, posted a 13.2 percent
slide in second-half net profit on Friday, and said retail
trading conditions in the current year would remain challenging.
Net profit in the second half fell to A$850 million ($886
million) from A$962.3 million in the year ago period, based on
Reuters' calculations from reported full-year figures.
That compared with analyst forecasts of A$996 million, based
on Reuters' calculations.
The results included a provision of A$420 million before tax
for the restructuring and divestment of eletrical goods chain
Dick Smith.
For the full-year, profit from continuing operations rose
3.6 percent to $2.18 billion.
Woolworths and smaller rival Coles -- which
together control 80 percent of Australia's grocery sector --
have slashed the cost of basic items such as milk, bread
vegetables to lure shoppers.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Richard Pullin)