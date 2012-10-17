SYDNEY Oct 18 Australia's top supermarket
operator Woolworths Ltd on Thursday reported a 2.3
percent rise in first quarter same-store food and liquor sales,
despite a tight spending environment and steep food price
deflation.
Chief Executive Grant O'Brien said the core businesses
increased market share, customer numbers and items sold compared
to the previous corresponding quarter.
Woolworths has moved in recent months to focus on its core
retail business, selling off its struggling electronics unit and
announcing plans to spin off its property holdings, as it loses
ground to rival Wesfarmers Ltd's Coles.
(Reporting By Jane Wardell)