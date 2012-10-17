SYDNEY Oct 18 Australia's top supermarket operator Woolworths Ltd on Thursday reported a 2.3 percent rise in first quarter same-store food and liquor sales, despite a tight spending environment and steep food price deflation.

Chief Executive Grant O'Brien said the core businesses increased market share, customer numbers and items sold compared to the previous corresponding quarter.

Woolworths has moved in recent months to focus on its core retail business, selling off its struggling electronics unit and announcing plans to spin off its property holdings, as it loses ground to rival Wesfarmers Ltd's Coles. (Reporting By Jane Wardell)