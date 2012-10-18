(Adds detail, comment from Woolworths, analyst, share price)
SYDNEY Oct 18 Australian supermarket operator
Woolworths Ltd reported a 2.3 percent rise in
first-quarter same-store food and liquor sales on Thursday,
beating analysts' expectations despite a tight spending
environment.
Australian retailers are facing tough conditions as frugal
consumers spend less and save more and as fierce competition
cuts grocery prices.
Woolworths Chief Executive Grant O'Brien said the core
businesses increased market share, customer numbers and items
sold compared with a year earlier.
The rise in core sales growth beat forecasts for a 1.6
percent rise, according to a Reuters survey of five analysts.
"Overall I think the market should be reasonably comfortable
with (the result)," said Peter Warnes, head of equities research
at Morningstar.
However, he said Woolworths had fallen behind rival Coles,
owned by Wesfarmers Ltd, and was lagging in terms of
store growth, despite opening several new stores.
Woolworths and Coles -- which together control 80 percent of
Australia's grocery sector -- have slashed the cost of basic
items such as milk, bread and vegetables to lure shoppers.
O'Brien said price deflation had continued across the wider
group, but a return to inflation in fruit and vegetables had
assisted the first-quarter result.
The retailer said it had also made strides against internet
competition, reporting a 30 percent rise in online sales for the
quarter.
Woolworths has moved in recent months to focus on its core
retail business, selling off its struggling Dick Smith
electronics unit and announcing plans to spin off its property
holdings. It also operates brands including discount retailer
Big W, liquor chain Dan Murphy's and Masters Home Improvement.
Woolworths shares were up 0.2 percent at A$29.23 at 0107
GMT, lagging a 1 percent rise in the broader market.
($1 = 0.9644 Australian dollars)
(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Richard Pullin)