CANBERRA, April 2 Australia has made a plea for
American plumbers, electricians and builders to move downunder
to fill chronic shortages of skilled workers as the economy
struggles to keep up with a resources boom fuelled by demand
from China.
Industry projections from Australia's employment department
show Australia will need 1.3 million extra workers over the next
five years, including almost 200,000 more workers for the
construction sector.
Australia will also need around 320,000 more health care and
social assistance workers.
Australia has been running immigration seminars in India and
Europe to attract skilled workers, and will now target the
United States for the first time, with a skills expo set for
Houston in Texas on May 19 and 20.
Australia's Skills Minister Chris Evans and the U.S.
Ambassador to Australia Jeffrey Bleich on Monday unveiled a new
scheme to help U.S. workers have their trade qualifications
recognised more quickly in Australia.
"While the government's first priority is to train
Australians for jobs in the resources and construction sectors,
projections show that we will need workers from overseas for a
peak in activity in the next three to five years," Evans said.
Australia, which avoided recession after the global
financial crisis, has a tight labour market, with unemployment
at 5.2 percent compared to the current 8.3 percent in the United
States as its economy recovers from a deep slump.
(Reporting by James Grubel; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)