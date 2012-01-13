* ANZ seen cutting hundreds of jobs-union
* Other big banks set to follow citing low growth-union
* Banks to fire employees, offshore not replace some
roles-union
* Banks say focus on efficiency; no redundancies programmes
in the offing
SYDNEY, Jan 13 Australia's top banks are
set to fire thousands of staff this year to offset low growth,
with Australia and New Zealand Banking Group expected
kick off the latest round with several hundred job cuts,
according to a bank workers union.
The banks, which are making record profits, are likely to
go for 'forced retrenchment', offshore roles and stay away from
replacing jobs, said Leon Carter, national secretary of the
Finance Sector Union, which represents about 50,000 workers
across the financial services sector.
ANZ, Australia's fourth-largest lender, has not yet set a
number but the union's understanding was that job cuts would be
in hundreds, Carter said adding employees at other major banks
also faced a similar environment.
"It is clear. Multiple hundreds of jobs will go at ANZ. They
have not denied it," he said. " The other banks face the same
problems and will resort to the tricks of 1980's and 90's in
cutting jobs."
ANZ and its bigger rivals Commonwealth Bank of Australia
, Westpac Banking Corp and National Australia
Bank are among Australia's biggest employers with over
40,000 staff on each bank's roll.
"There is some belt tightening going on in response to
difficult market conditions and the slow down in the economy," a
spokesman for ANZ said. "We are still working through the
detail."
While job cuts in the global banking industry is common amid
jittery markets and low credit environment, Australian banks are
coming off more-than a decade of almost uninterrupted growth
that saw them adding staff , growing assets and profits
severalfold.
Last year the four banks together made a record $25 billion
in profits but credit growth has dropped to the lowest level
since the 1970s as households increase savings and corporates
pay down debt forcing banks to focus on cost controls.
Officials at the other big banks said staff numbers would
fluctuate as they adjust to a low growth environment though they
did not have a target or any immediate plan for large staff
cuts.
Last year in an interview, the chief executive of ANZ's
Australian operations said the bank would focus on cost controls
and trimming the total workforce in Australia over the next few
years as core growth slows..
Westpac said late last year total head count fell by over
700 in the year to September 2011 with more falls seen in 2012.
NAB's workforce in the same period fell by 553.
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Lincoln Feast)