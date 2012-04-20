SYDNEY, April 20 The Australian High Court ruled against film studios and television companies that blamed local internet service provider iiNet for the trading of pirated movies and music among its customers, ending a legal battle that began in late 2008.

The lawsuit has been keenly watched by the global entertainment and internet sector where online piracy has cost copyright holders millions of dollars.

The high court on Friday upheld a ruling by a lower court, dismissing an appeal by 34 Australian and U.S. companies including Disney Enterprises, Dreamworks Films and Sony Pictures.

"The extent of iiNet's power to prevent its customers from infringing the appellants' copyright was limited to an indirect power to terminate its contractual relationship with its customers," according to a copy of the ruling posted on the court's website.

Shares of iiNet rose 3 percent to a two-month closing high of A$3.12 in Sydney trading, compared with the 0.1 percent gain in the benchmark index.