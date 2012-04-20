SYDNEY, April 20 The Australian High Court ruled
against film studios and television companies that blamed local
internet service provider iiNet for the trading of
pirated movies and music among its customers, ending a legal
battle that began in late 2008.
The lawsuit has been keenly watched by the global
entertainment and internet sector where online piracy has cost
copyright holders millions of dollars.
The high court on Friday upheld a ruling by a lower court,
dismissing an appeal by 34 Australian and U.S. companies
including Disney Enterprises, Dreamworks Films and Sony
Pictures.
"The extent of iiNet's power to prevent its customers from
infringing the appellants' copyright was limited to an indirect
power to terminate its contractual relationship with its
customers," according to a copy of the ruling posted on the
court's website.
Shares of iiNet rose 3 percent to a two-month closing high
of A$3.12 in Sydney trading, compared with the 0.1 percent gain
in the benchmark index.