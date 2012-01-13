* Aussie majors opt for Samurai and euro covered bonds over
US dollars
By John Weavers; Atanas Dinov; Danielle Robinson
LONDON, Jan 12 (IFR) - Australia's major banks have
boosted their presence in the yen and euro bond markets as they
step up their search for alternative sources of funding to the
traditional US dollar market.
Three of the Big Four have already made a splash in the yen
and euro bond markets this year, but Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group, National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank of
Australia and Westpac have yet to participate in January's rush
of financial institutions to the US dollar market.
Financial institution bankers put that decision down to
"sticker shock", noting that the banks are primarily staying
away from dollars because they don't like the high prices they
would have to pay.
For example, NAB came to market in July last year with a
five year USD1bn five year dollar bond priced at 160bp over
Treasuries and reopened it a week later for another USD350m at
158bp. Last week that deal was trading at 220bp. Adding a now
typical 40bp new issue concession suggests a new Aussie major
five-year would have to come at around 260bp.
Furthermore, Australian spreads, which traded flat to their
Canadian comparables in the first half of last year, are now
trading about 70bp wider, after curve adjustment.
REFINANCING CHALLENGE
This underperformance is blamed in large part upon the big
four's hefty funding needs, according to US syndicate managers.
ANZ, CBA, NAB and Westpac have to refinance nearly AUD130bn
(USD134.2bn) worth of maturing bonds this year, made up of
AUD28.4bn and around AUD100bn equivalent in expiring local and
international debt, respectively.
At first glance, this suggests the four banks will need to
issue significantly more than the AUD22bn and AUD55bn equivalent
they had raised in 2011 in domestic and overseas bonds. This was
well down from 2010's respective totals of A$31.5bn and
AUD81.2bn.
However, wholesale supply pressures have eased considerably
over recent months in Australia, since a slowdown in asset
growth has contained bank lending while retail deposits have
continued to build in response to the global slowdown. In
addition, none of the majors are in any urgent need to raise
debt.
This has moderated issuance expectations from the banks, now
centering on a figure of around AUD90bn during 2012.
Any concerns that this could cause indigestion, however,
evaporated with the enthusiastic response from European and
Japanese investors to January's funding spree.
ANZ, CBA and NAB raised a combined EUR3.5bn (USD4.46bn) from
euro-denominated covered bonds - more than the USD2.25bn that
ANZ and Westpac struggled to borrow last November in America's
less developed and shallower covered bond market.
Japan's Samurai market is also beckoning a warm welcome to
Aussie banks even as two benchmark deals clashed head to head
last week. It was NAB that initially marked the second week of
January for a launch, before ANZ took its rival and the markets
by surprise.
Despite a combined size of JPY168.5bn (USD2.2bn), both banks
printed their deals on January 12 inside or with zero new issue
concession to their US dollar secondary levels. ANZ's deal came
around 5bp-7bp tighter than where its outstanding dollars were
trading while NAB came in close to flat.
This was no mean feat at a time when global bank senior,
unsecured papers have started the year with premiums of more
than 30bp in euros and as high as 50bp for US dollars.
"Even though the number of investors looks smaller than what
was available at around May to July last year, the credits are
now selling to a broader base of investors," said a banker on
NAB's deal.
PLENTY OF OPTIONS
Australian banks' Double A ratings mean they have a number of
alternative bond markets open to them, although the cost of
funding everywhere is significantly above the levels achievable
12 months ago.
Andrew Duncan, director of debt capital markets at HSBC in
Sydney, sees no reason why the highly liquid US dollar market
will not remain the dominant overseas market for senior
unsecured bonds for Australian financials in 2012.
Others suggested the support the Aussie lenders enjoy in
Japan might indeed be the warmest outside of their home
territory. The latest deals show that Australian banks have
fully assimilated the yen as one of their core funding
currencies since the first Samurai foray in July 2008 by NAB.
Outside of G3 currencies, the majors have plenty of
available alternatives, having raised funds in Sterling, Swiss
francs, Swedish Kroner, Norwegian kroner, New Zealand dollars,
Canadian dollars, South African rand, Hong Kong dollars and
Indonesian rupiah in 2011.
"The banks' Treasuries will continue to closely monitor all
markets and look out for opportunistic trades based on investor
appetite and where the basis is," Duncan noted.
Indeed, it was a reverse enquiry that triggered NAB's
NOK3.25bn (USD520.8m) 10-year covered bond private placement at
the end of 2011.
(Reporting by IFR staff reporters, Editing by John Weavers,
Steve Garton)