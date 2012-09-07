* Bonds majors to have a gauge of cost of capital under new
rules
By John Weavers
LONDON, Sept 7 (IFR) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia is
about to provide Australian banks with a proper gauge of how
much it will cost to raise capital at home under new banking
rules. The lender has launched the first Basel III compliant
Tier 1 hybrid issued by an Australian bank in the local market.
The first impression is that it will not be cheap. No
official price talk was included in the prospectus for CBA's
Perpetual Exchangeable Resaleable Listed Securities (PERLS VI),
but guidance has been released to institutional investors at
380bp-400bp over BBSW.
With three-month bank bill rates quoted late last week at
3.59%, guidance indicates the new notes will pay 7.39% to 7.59%
initially. In comparison, five-year major bank senior unsecured
paper yields less than 4.75%.
The new format also looks pricey when compared to old-style
capital-eligible bonds. ANZ issued a USD750m 3.45% 10-year
non-call five Tier 2 on July 31 at 290bp over Treasuries, while
Westpac raised USD800m from a similar, 3.65% 10.5-year non-call
5.5 offering three weeks later at the same spread.
For now, the subordinated Tier 2 instruments qualify as
transitional capital under Basel III until their first call
dates. After January 1 2013, only more expensive, loss-absorbing
subordinated bonds, like the new CBA Tier 1 hybrid offering,
will count as capital.
Hence, CBA's PERLS VI are being closely watched by local
banks. APRA rules require Australian ADIs to meet the revised
Basel III minimum capital ratios and regulatory adjustments in
full from January 1 2013, and to comply with the capital
conservation buffer in full from January 1 2016.
The deadlines are two and three years earlier than the Basel
III requirement, respectively. Under the accords, banks are to
achieve a minimum Core Tier 1 (common equity) capital ratio of
4.5% by January 2015 and the additional 2.5% buffer (or 7% in
total) by January 2019.
This is not a big burden in Australia, because the Core Tier
1 capital ratios of the Big Four Australian banks - ANZ,
Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank and
Westpac - already exceed 7% while these highly profitable banks
can add up to 50bp to capital each year.
But, to add assets as they continue to grow, the banks may
have to raise capital, making CBA's PERLS VI an important
reference point for the fundraisings that will follow after
January.
ANZ had already dabbled in Tier 1 capital. It issued
AUD1.25bn (USD1.275bn) in hybrid Tier 1 convertible preference
shares (CPS3) in September 2011. The securities, however, are
not Basel III compliant because they do not include a required
non-viability trigger event in addition to a capital-trigger
event.
TRIGGER HAPPY
The CBA bonds, however, include a capital trigger,
converting them into equity if the lender's common equity Tier 1
capital ratio falls to or below 5.125%, a clause that is already
finding resistance among investors.
As of June 30 2012, CBA's common equity Tier 1 capital stood
at AUD23.7bn and its common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under
APRA's provisional Basel III rules 7.5%.
This represents a near 2.4% surplus above the capital
trigger event. For the event to be activated CBA's common equity
Tier 1 capital would have to fall by AUD7.5bn, to AUD16.2bn.
While holders of CBA's earlier subordinated bonds that are
maturing in October can roll their bonds into the new PERLS VI,
some are saying they will pass on the opportunity despite the
buffer.
Almost AUD1.5bn of PERLS IV notes will be called in October
and holders can reinvest their face values into PERLS VI. Those
who do not wish to participate can sell their PERLS IV on ASX
for cash by October 24, the notes' expected last trading day.
One investor who holds PERLS IV said he will not be
reinvesting his money into PERLS VI. Given the level of risk, he
intends to sell his PERLS IV and buy CBA shares with the
proceeds. "They pay about 10% through dividend and franking
credits versus the 7.5% or so that the significantly less liquid
PERLS VI will deliver," the investor said.
"Although it provides more comfort than recent corporate
hybrids, PERLS VI is still a deeply subordinated instrument that
includes risks that coupons won't be paid and also, ultimately,
that the principal may be lost.
"Its saving grace is that it is APRA-regulated with event
risks clarified by Basel III regulations, while in the worst
case scenario the notes will be converted to CBA shares so most
of the capital outlay should be retrievable."
CBA said it intends to issue AUD750m (USD769.5m) but has the
ability to raise more or less. However, expectations are for a
larger deal.
Standard & Poor's has assigned a BBB- rating to the notes,
four notches below CBA's standalone ratings with the agency of A
and six notches below its AA- ratings for senior unsecured CBA
bonds.
S&P stated that the rating reflects the securities' risk of
subordination, the risk of partial or untimely payment, the
distributable profits payment test and a contingency clause
requiring mandatory conversion into common equity on the
activation of a non-viability trigger.
The PERLS VI notes are callable on December 15 2018, while
there is a mandatory exchange date on December 15 2020. The
proceeds of the offer will be used to refinance PERLS IV with
any excess to meet general corporate needs.
The margin is to be announced on September 11, once the
bookbuild is completed. The offer opens on September 12 and
closes at 5pm Sydney time on October 5 with the notes to be
issued on October 17.
CBA and Morgan Stanley are arranging the offer with lead
managers including ANZ, Goldman Sachs, Macquarie Capital, RBS
Equities (Australia) and Westpac. Bell Potter Securities, Evans
and Partners, Deutsche Bank, Ord Minnnett and RBS Morgans are
co-managers.
