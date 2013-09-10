SYDNEY, Sept 10 Australia trimmed its forecast
wheat production for the 2013/14 marketing year by more than 3
percent on Tuesday, following dry weather across the country's
east coast.
The Australian Bureau of Agriculture and Resource Economics
and Sciences (ABARES) pegged wheat production at 24.467 million
tonnes, down from its previous forecast of 25.399 million tonnes
in June.
ABARES predicted that Australian canola production in
2013/14 would rise to 3.31 million tonnes. It had previously
forecast output at 3.23 million tonnes.
Australian cotton production was seen at 990,000 tonnes,
down on ABARES' June forecast of 995,000 tonnes.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)