SYDNEY May 2 Shares in Australian department store operator Myer Holdings Ltd dropped as much as 6 percent to near 1-1/2 year lows after reporting a 0.9 percent fall in third-quarter total sales to A$646.5 million.

Myer shares dropped 4.8 percent to A$2.07 by 0014 GMT, their lowest point since December 2012. Its shares fell as low as A$2.04 and closed at A$2.17 in the previous session. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Paul Tait)