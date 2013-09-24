VIENNA, Sept 24 Austrian sugar, starch and fruit
group Agrana, a unit of Germany's Suedzucker
, reported a 24 percent drop in its first-half
operating profit due to higher commodity prices.
In a pre-announcement of its results on Tuesday, Agrana said
its full-year operating profit would be lower than that of the
last two financial years, after reaching 108 million euros ($146
million) in the first half.
Half-year revenues rose 4 percent to 1.67 billion euros, and
Agrana said there should be a modest rise in consolidated
revenues for its full year, which runs until end-February 2014.
Agrana is due to publish its half-yearly results in detail
on Oct. 10.
($1 = 0.7412 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Potter)