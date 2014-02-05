CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Sarawak Oil Palms Feb FFB production 103,075 MT (March 15)
* Feb FFB production 103,075 MT; crude palm oil production 30,075 MT; palm kernel production 5,992 MT Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qdWfst) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Feb 5 Austrian sugar, starch and fruit group Agrana, a unit of Germany's Suedzucker , said it agreed to buy two plants from Romanian sugar producer Lemarco for an undisclosed price.
"Agrana's intention here is not only to increase its sugar beet production but also its sugar refining activities and, therefore, to consolidate its presence in the South-East European market," Agrana Chief Executive Johann Marihart said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Edward Taylor)
* Jan FFB production 99,445 MT, Jan crude palm oil production 28,481 MT, Jan palm kernel production 5,615 MT Source text : (http://bit.ly/2phKKkh) Further company coverage: