UPDATE 1-Takata recommends re-electing board as search for rescue deal drags on
* Proposes reappointing all six board members at AGM on June 27
VIENNA Feb 27 Austria plans to use "contributions" from the country's banking sector to help finance fresh state support for struggling lender Volksbanken AG , the finance ministry said on Monday.
The Austria Press Agency said the country would raise the tax that all banks have to pay by 25 percent until 2017.
(Reporting by Michael Shields)
* Proposes reappointing all six board members at AGM on June 27
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06122017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal to brief media in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an event in New Delhi. 5:30 pm: Government to release May retail inflation