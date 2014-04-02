VIENNA, April 2 Austria turned down on Wednesday
a request from a home-improvements millionaire to buy his modern
art collection, rejecting his argument that 4,000 jobs in his
struggling company were at risk if it did not do so.
The government said last week it was prepared to buy the
Essl collection if necessary to save jobs, but ministers have
since concluded the BauMax DIY store chain could come to an
agreement with its creditors.
"There will be no acquisition by the republic," Culture
Minister Josef Ostermayer told journalists after marathon talks
with BauMax owner Karlheinz Essl, his creditor banks and the
labour and culture ministries.
"There was an alarm call and we tried to build a bridge," he
said. "We are confident of a positive outcome."
BauMax employs around 10,000 people in Austria and eight
other countries and is struggling with a restructuring after an
ambitious expansion into eastern Europe and Turkey.
Ostermayer said the collection, which includes work by major
Austrian artists such as Oskar Kokoschka and Hermann Nitsch and
international names including Gerhard Richter, Sam Francis and
Anish Kapoor, would stay open without state support.
The proposed acquisition of one of Europe's biggest modern
art collections, housed in a museum in the northern Vienna
suburb of Klosterneuburg, met with criticism from many corners
despite Austria's self-image as an art-loving nation.
Critics argued that the collection, valued at up to 250
million euros ($344 million), was of mixed quality and the money
could have been better spent on causes like saving the recently
scrapped Science Ministry.
Saving jobs is a top political priority in Austria, which
has the lowest jobless rate in the European Union.
But at the news conference to announce the decision, Social
Affairs Minister Rudolf Hundstorfer said: "We have our limits."
