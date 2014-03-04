VIENNA, March 4 Insurer Uniqa and airport operator Flughafen Wien will replace energy group EVN and construction outfit Strabag SE in the blue-chip ATX index as of March 24, the Vienna Stock Exchange said after an index committee meeting on Tuesday.

The ATX committee also discussed the possible impact of the potential spin-off of property group BUWOG AG from Immofinanz AG , it added in a statement.

"The realisation of the transaction, announced by Immofinanz AG on Feb. 12, 2014, could potentially lead to a direct exclusion of Immofinanz AG from the ATX Five Index," it said, adding a final decision will be announced as soon as the parameters of the transaction are available in more detail. (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by William Hardy)