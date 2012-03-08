VIENNA, March 8 Europe's banking watchdog
narrowly rejected on Thursday Austrian lenders' bid to count
non-voting capital raised from private investors during the
2008/09 financial crisis as core capital under European rules.
"It has been decided that in the case of Austrian private
participation capital that is linked to state aid it cannot be
included in core tier 1 capital following the definition agreed
in December," a European Banking Authority spokesman in London
said following an EBA board meeting.
The decision marks a minor setback for lenders such as
Erste Group Bank and the Raiffeisen group
that can count participation capital only from the
state, not private investors, as core capital.
"We made good arguments but were unable to get a majority
for this on the (EBA) board," a spokesman for Austria'a FMA
regulator said. "We lost 13 votes to 12. That was very close but
we have to accept it."
Raiffeisen got 1.75 billion euros ($2.30 billion) in state
participation capital and 750 million in private capital as the
crisis erupted. It could have counted 500 million euros of the
latter as core capital had the guidelines changed.
Erste Group raised 1.2 billion euros in state capital and
540 million from private investors.
Both have said they will manage to reach the EBA's minimum
core tier 1 ratio of 9 percent of risk-weighted assets by
mid-year even if they were not allowed to count private
participation capital toward the total.
($1 = 0.7622 euros)
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Michael Shields in Vienna and
Huw Jones in London; Editing by Mark Potter)