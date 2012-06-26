VIENNA, June 26 Austria's banking association
supports the concept of a European banking union as long as
fiscal union among member states comes first, it said on
Tuesday, in line with the positions of the German and Austrian
governments.
Proponents of a banking union envision joint banking
supervision, common deposit insurance and a vehicle to wind down
banks that get into trouble, thus helping to break the negative
feedback loop between struggling states and lenders.
"These instruments are only conceivable once we have common
house rules," said association president Willibald Cernko, who
is the chief executive of UniCredit's Bank Austria
unit.
He called the idea of a joint supervisor "a very positive
starting point".
The association supports the idea of a deposit insurance
scheme in Austria that would have all banks contribute in
advance to a common fund that would cover customer money where
needed.
A backup system already in place for savings and cooperative
banks - which are not represented by the Austrian banking
association - had proven a failure when the government had to
rescue Volksbanken AG by taking a large minority
stake in April, Cernko said.
He hoped for an accord on a new scheme covering all banks
this by this autumn.
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields;
Editing by Robin Pomeroy)