VIENNA, June 26 Austria's banking association supports the concept of a European banking union as long as fiscal union among member states comes first, it said on Tuesday, in line with the positions of the German and Austrian governments.

Proponents of a banking union envision joint banking supervision, common deposit insurance and a vehicle to wind down banks that get into trouble, thus helping to break the negative feedback loop between struggling states and lenders.

"These instruments are only conceivable once we have common house rules," said association president Willibald Cernko, who is the chief executive of UniCredit's Bank Austria unit.

He called the idea of a joint supervisor "a very positive starting point".

The association supports the idea of a deposit insurance scheme in Austria that would have all banks contribute in advance to a common fund that would cover customer money where needed.

A backup system already in place for savings and cooperative banks - which are not represented by the Austrian banking association - had proven a failure when the government had to rescue Volksbanken AG by taking a large minority stake in April, Cernko said.

He hoped for an accord on a new scheme covering all banks this by this autumn. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)