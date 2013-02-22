VIENNA Feb 22 Austrian regulators would be able to force struggling banks to sell assets, cut risks, raise capital or give up businesses under draft legislation the government unveiled on Friday.

The legislation, for which the government is seeking comment before submitting it to parliament, calls for banks to draw up "living wills" on how to save healthy parts and get back on their feet without asking taxpayers for more aid.

The draft, which the government aims to have take force at the start of 2014, also lays out plans for winding up ailing banks in an orderly way.

Should these steps not suffice, the Financial Market Authority - which shares oversight with the central bank - would be empowered to step in with more drastic measures.

"The new (draft) is a decisive step for more safety and stability although I of course hope it never has to be used in its final form," Finance Minister Maria Fekter said. "We have learned that taking precautions pays off."

Similar steps are under discussion at a European level.

Debt ratings agencies have kept a close eye on Austria's relatively large banking sector after the state had to nationalise some lenders fully or in part as the financial crisis raged.

Aid to struggling lenders such as Volksbanken, "bad bank" KA Finanz and Hypo Alpe Adria has made Austria run bigger public deficits than hoped in 2012 and 2013.

