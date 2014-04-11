VIENNA, April 11 The head of the Raiffeisen bank
in the Austrian province of Upper Austria has threatened to move
its headquarters across the border to Germany in a growing row
with the government over a bank levy which lenders say is too
onerous.
The remarks by Heinrich Schaller, head of Raiffeisen
Landesbank Oberoesterreich, to a regional newspaper
comes after the Czech president said this week that Erste Group
may move its headquarters to Prague.
"It would be negligent in business management terms if I did
not consider moving to be an option," Schaller told the
Oberoesterreichische Nachrichten in an interview printed on
Friday, noting its bank levy bill in Germany would fall to
around 5 million euros ($6.9 million) from 34 million euros in
Austria.
"We are not the only bank that is considering a move
abroad," he added.
Austrian banks have chafed under the government's campaign
to recoup funds that taxpayers provided to help the sector
through the financial crisis. A levy on big banks' assets raises
around 640 million euros a year for the state budget.
Social Democrat Chancellor Werner Faymann said last week he
would keep that levy despite a parallel programme to set up a
fund to enable the winding-down of ailing euro zone banks.
The chief executive of UniCredit's Bank Austria
has demanded talks with the government over the issue.
($1=0.7204 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)