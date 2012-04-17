VIENNA, April 17 Austrian banks remain undercapitalised compared with international peers but are making progress on strengthening their balance sheets, Austrian National Bank Director Andreas Ittner said on Tuesday.

He told reporters he was confident big banks such as Erste Group and the Raiffeisen group would be able to hit European and domestic regulatory capital targets.

Ittner said he was not concerned about Austrian banks' exposure to Spain, which he said should largely be able to work its way out of its sovereign debt woes. The situation in Spain "is certainly not comparable to Greece", Ittner said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Catherine Evans)