VIENNA Feb 28 Nationalised Austrian
lender Kommunalkredit will need state help this year to master a
reorganisation, Finance Minister Maria Fekter told reporters on
Tuesday.
"We know that there are Greek securities at Kommunalkredit
and in the course of its restructuring Kommunalkredit will also
need money. Precautions have been taken for this and this is
something we will have to process this year," she said.
She was speaking a day after news Austria will partly
nationalise ailing lender Oesterreichische Volksbanken AG
. Fekter said the state would end up with a 49 percent
stake in Volksbanken and seek an appropriate owner for the stake
over time.
