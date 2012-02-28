VIENNA Feb 28 Nationalised Austrian lender Kommunalkredit will need state help this year to master a reorganisation, Finance Minister Maria Fekter told reporters on Tuesday.

"We know that there are Greek securities at Kommunalkredit and in the course of its restructuring Kommunalkredit will also need money. Precautions have been taken for this and this is something we will have to process this year," she said.

She was speaking a day after news Austria will partly nationalise ailing lender Oesterreichische Volksbanken AG . Fekter said the state would end up with a 49 percent stake in Volksbanken and seek an appropriate owner for the stake over time.

(Reporting by Michael Shields)