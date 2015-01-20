VIENNA Jan 20 Austrian borrowers have taken out
29 billion euros ($34 billion) in Swiss franc-denominated debt,
calculated at current exchange rates, with 4 percent of that
amount coming due in the next 12 months, financial regulator FMA
said on Tuesday.
Another 15 percent of the total will fall due in one to five
years, Financial Market Authority co-head Helmut Ettl told
journalists.
The Swiss National Bank shocked markets last week with a
surprise decision to remove a cap on the franc. [ID: nL6N0UU1OV]
Ettl said he expected more of the franc-denominated loans to
default, but there was no reason for borrowers "to break out
immediately in mass panic".
Ettl said it was possible that some Eastern European
countries would impose legal measures to limit the impact of the
surprise SNB move on foreign borrowers, as Hungary has done.
($1 = 0.8615 euros)
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Thomas Atkins;
Editing by Georgina Prodhan)