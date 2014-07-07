VIENNA, July 7 Austrian banks' exposure to
emerging Europe is generally positive so they do not need to
consider exiting the region although they must be mindful of the
risks they run, the central bank said on Monday.
It said Erste Bank appeared most exposed among its
Austrian peers to measures the Hungarian government plans to aid
local borrrowers and that the costs of these measures were not
expected to reach the level of similar measures in 2011.
It said problems in Romania that prompted Erste to warn on
profits last week were specific to the bank and that in general
it saw Romania as a country that was clearly improving.
