VIENNA, June 2 Higher systemic risk buffers for
Austria's big banks are unlikely to pose problems for lenders,
the head of the country's Fiscal Council watchdog said on
Tuesday.
Bernhard Felderer told a news conference that banks had long
known that regulators would impose an additional capital buffer
on top of minimum levels and most already held the extra 2
percent cushion needed by the middle of next year.
The Council is part of the Financial Market Stability Board
that on Monday announced proposals to have big banks Erste Group
, UniCredit Bank Austria and Raiffeisen
Zentralbank and Raiffeisen Bank International
hold an extra 3 percent buffer by mid-2017.
