VIENNA May 19 Fitch Ratings downgraded big
Austrian banks on Tuesday as part of its reduced assumptions
that state aid would be forthcoming for lenders in Europe.
It cut its long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and
senior debt ratings of Erste Group Bank to
'BBB+'/'F2'; Raiffeisen Bank International AG to
'BBB'/'F3'; UniCredit Bank Austria to 'BBB+'/'F2'; and
Volksbanken-Verbund to 'BB-'/'B'.
It placed VB-Verbund's long-term IDR on Rating Watch
Positive.
It said the Austrian banking sector had a generally solid
operating environment and flexibility to deal with challenges in
emerging Europe markets although significant pressure remained
on viability ratings of peers exposed to Russia and Ukraine.
Erste's stable outlook reflected expectations that its
performance will continue to recover from a record 2014 loss as
indicated by its first-quarter results, Fitch said.
RBI's negative outlook primarily reflected "the weak and
uncertain economic outlook in Russia, its dominant profit
contributor, the worsening recession in Ukraine and the
execution risk of its deleveraging plan".
Bank Austria's stable outlook reflected Fitch's view that
any severe asset quality deterioration in Russia and Ukraine
would have only a moderate effect on the bank.
Fitch also downgraded nationalised lenders Kommunalkredit
Austria's and KA Finanz's long-term IDRs
to 'BBB+' from 'A' and 'A+', respectively. The outlooks are
stable.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Susan Thomas)