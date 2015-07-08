VIENNA, July 8 The outlook for Austrian banks' profitability in central and southeastern Europe remains weak due to geopolitical uncertainties and the protracted resolution of non-performing loans in some countries, Austria's central bank said.

"The resolution of non-performing assets is crucial and ongoing initiatives to deal with legacy issues should be proactively pursued," the bank said in its annual financial stability report on Wednesday.

The central bank urged Austrian banks, whose profitability is lower than that of European peers because of their high exposure to the region afflicted by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, to further improve their cost structures and build up capital. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)