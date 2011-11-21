* Banks with CEE exposure must meet Basel III rules early
* Regulators allow banks to count non-voting participation
capital
* Require extra capital buffer of up to 3 pct from 2016
* Big three banks accept rules, commit to region - FMA
By Michael Shields and Sylvia Westall
VIENNA, Nov 21 Three Austrian banks with
big businesses in emerging Europe need an extra capital buffer
by 2016 and must meet the Basel III banking industry capital
rules six years ahead of schedule to boost the safety of the
financial system, regulators said on Monday.
The requirement covers Italian group UniCredit's
Bank Austria unit, Erste Group Bank and Raiffeisen
Bank International, which officials said had all
accepted the guidelines and would continue to operate in
central, eastern and southeastern Europe.
The moves come as Austrian officials seek to convince
financial markets and debt ratings agencies that the country
deserves to keep its AAA sovereign debt rating despite the euro
zone debt crisis.
Under a package of measures agreed after months of talks,
the banks will have to hold an additional core capital buffer of
up to 3 percent of risk-weighted assets from January 2016
depending on how much risk their business models contain.
Guidelines put forward by the Austrian National Bank and FMA
market watchdog on Monday said the banks -- the biggest lenders
in central and eastern Europe -- also had to meet Basel III
rules in full by January 2013.
The banks can count within this capital requirement the
non-voting participation capital they got from Austria and
private investors as part of a state-led aid package during the
2008/2009 financial crisis.
Shares in Erste were down 8.5 percent and Raiffeisen's down
4.4 percent by 1520 GMT, while the STOXX Europe 600 bank sector
index was off 3 percent. Italy's UniCredit was down
around 1.7 percent.
The general Basel III rules agreed by international
regulators require banks to hold a core capital buffer of 7
percent of their risk-weighted assets by the start of 2019.
The head of the European Bank of Reconstruction and
Development said on Friday that western banks will inevitably
withdraw funds from eastern Europe in response to higher capital
requirements.
There is also concern the euro zone debt turmoil could spill
over into faster-growing central and eastern Europe.
BEYOND BOOM AND BUST
Austrian officials said the region was strategically
important for the small Alpine economy and its banks.
"This set of measures will provide a sustainable growth
model both to the CESEE economies and to the banks active in the
region, irrespective of pronounced boom-bust cycles," Austrian
central bank head Ewald Nowotny said in a statement, referring
to central, eastern and southeastern Europe.
"Not only will the measures benefit the stability of the
local financial markets, but Austria's exposure to this region
will also become more sustainable."
The new rules will link lending growth at banking units to
growth in local refinancing, primarily via local deposits but
also via local issuance activity and supranational funding from
agencies like the EBRD or European Investment Bank.
"In the future subsidiaries that are particularly exposed
must ensure that the ratio of new loans to local refinancing
does not exceed 110 percent," the statement said.
Officials said the guidelines applied to new business.
"We will strengthen the quantity and the quality of the
Austrian parent banks' capital in order to increase their risk
buffer. We would like to increase the subsidiary banks'
autonomy, which means their autonomy in refinancing methods.
Simply put, our aim is credit growth only from and with the
market," FMA co-head Kurt Pribil told reporters.
The banks also need to present recovery and resolution
schemes -- so-called "living wills" outlining how they would
save themselves or wind down without damaging the rest of the
banking system in the event of a crisis.
Nowotny said there was no danger of the banks pulling out of
the region and said the new guidelines would not make banks need
more capital next year.
