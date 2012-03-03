FRANKFURT, March 3 Nationalised Austrian
lender Kommunalkredit could need as much as 1 billion euros
($1.3 billion) as it tries to address its exposure to Greece,
the country's finance minister told Austrian radio on Saturday.
Austria has already said Kommunalkredit will need help this
year and Maria Fekter said on Saturday provisions were in place
for 600 million euros,
"If Greece does become formally classed as insolvent... then
the bank will need at lot of money all at once," Maria Fekter
said, putting the amount at around 1 billion euros.
Austria has already agreed to take a stake of up to 49
percent in ailing lender Volksbanken in a second
bailout for the bank that will cost the state more than 1
billion euros in writedowns, fresh capital and guarantees.
Kommunalkredit and Hypo Alpe Adria were nationalised in 2008
and 2009.
Fekter also said on Saturday Hypo Alpe Adria might need more
state help if it is not able to get rid of its risky assets, and
instead has to keep them in its portfolio.
($1 = 0.7573 euros)
