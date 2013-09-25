VIENNA, Sept 25 Austrian banks are "well
capitalised for the most part" despite some problems at
individual lenders, the country's central bank said on
Wednesday.
Responding to a Breakingviews column about the state of the
banking sector, the Austrian National Bank noted
that the sector's Tier 1 capital ratio had improved by around 65
basis points in 2012 to 11.0 percent of risk-weighted assets.
"Comparable international banks have higher capital quotas,
but also higher leverage," it said in a statement, adding that
stress tests the central bank carried out in cooperation with
the International Monetary Fund had shown solid results for the
overall banking system.
"As is known there are some individual banks that are in
programmes specially agreed with the European Commission," it
added.
The highest-profile problem case is nationalised lender Hypo
Alpe Adria, whose sale may cost Austrian taxpayers up to 5.4
billion euros in fresh capital by 2017 under a plan approved
this month by the Commission.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by David Evans)