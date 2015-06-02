VIENNA, June 2 New capital requirements that the
Austrian authorities will impose on their big banks are
undermining dividend prospects and underscore the fragmented
approach being taken to regulating the sector, despite efforts
to foster a European banking union, analysts and officials said
on Tuesday.
The national Financial Market Stability Board said Erste
Group, Bank Austria, Raiffeisen Zentralbank
and Raiffeisen Bank International should hold
an extra 3 percentage-point capital cushion by mid-2017.
While not unexpected, the extra buffer heaps pressure on
banks to hoard capital at a time when earnings are suffering
from low economic growth and special levies being imposed on
lenders in several countries in the region.
"Banks got a clear signal not to pay out excessive dividends
because more (capital) is being demanded here," one regulatory
source said. None of the big four paid a dividend this year.
Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling and Bernhard Felderer,
head of the Fiscal Council watchdog, both said that banks knew
the extra capital buffer requirement was coming and have two
years to beef up their balance sheets.
One analyst who asked not to be named took the same line.
"Banks can relax because it is highly probable that with the
measures they have launched they will be well-placed to reach a
CET1 (common equity tier 1 capital adequacy) ratio of 11 to 12
percent (of risk-adjusted assets) by 2017," he said.
"I see no big danger of dilutive capital steps coming for
shareholders."
The Raiffeisen group said it was "well prepared" for higher
risk buffers, noting both Raiffeisen Zentralbank (RZB) and its
Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) unit were constantly working
on strengthening their capital base.
RBI, with a fully loaded CET1 ratio of 10 percent, is
reducing its business in central and eastern Europe in an effort
to boost its core capital ratio to 12 percent by the end of
2017, a goal that supercedes dividend considerations.
Its unlisted parent RZB has an 8.5 percent fully loaded CET1
ratio, which should rise along with CEE arm RBI's.
Raiffeisen said it was still unclear how high the capital
requirements would ultimately be because the final determination
would come via the European Central Bank's annual Supervisory
Review Evaluation Process (SREP).
An Erste Group spokeswoman said: "At some point it would be
good if all the regulators would talk to each other and we could
have a clear alignment long term." She gave no guidance on
dividends this year.
Some bankers grumbled privately that it was unclear how much
overlap may already exist between the Austrian step and what the
ECB is demanding as new supervisor of big euro zone banks.
Berenberg analyst Eleni Papoula wrote: "The AFMSB decision
is yet another example of European regulators ring-fencing
capital in local subsidiaries, contradicting the free flow of
capital that underpins a banking union."
She said the Austrian move gave more incentive to
cross-border banks like UniCredit to break up, implied
expectations for Erste's dividend were too optimistic and
suggested Raiffeisen's capital plan carried high execution
risk.
Erste is expected to pay a dividend of 44 cents per share on
2015 results and 65 cents for 2016, according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine, which ranks analysts' estimates according to their
previous level of accuracy.
