* Capital ratios of Austrian banks still lag peers
* Eastern Europe exposure generally positive but risks
remain
(Adds comments from news conference)
By Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber
VIENNA, July 7
eastern Europe but need to heed risks and bolster their balance
sheets to compete with more strongly capitalised rivals, the
country's central bank said on Monday.
Last week, Erste Group, emerging Europe's
third-biggest lender, highlighted the riskiness of doing
business in the region when it warned that new hits to its
business from Romania and Hungary would lead to a record 2014
loss.
Austrian National Bank Governor Ewald Nowotny said much of
Erste's trouble was specific to that bank. But he said Austrian
banks in general had relied in the past too much on lending in
foreign currencies and pushing loans at an unsustainable pace.
Austrian banks' foreign-currency loans in the region still
amount to more than 74 billion euros ($101 billion), but banks
are getting a grip on these problems, he told a news conference
on the central bank's semi-annual financial stability report.
"Our overall assessment has not changed. We see this as a
positive and promising engagement, but one which needs
especially efficient risk management," he said of the region.
Deputy Governor Andreas Ittner dismissed speculation that
banks such as Erste, Raiffeisen Bank International or
UniCredit's Bank Austria might be better off quitting
the region.
"I don't think the time has now come for most banks to
consider exit scenarios, other than for a few countries. On the
contrary ... in many countries growth rates are expected to be
higher than in (western) Europe," he said.
He declined to comment on whether European Central Bank-led
health checks of big euro zone banks' balance sheets were likely
to produce more big writedowns at Austrian lenders.
MIND THE GAP
The central bank - which shares supervision of lenders with
the Financial Market Authority watchdog - encouraged banks to do
more to bulk up their balance sheets, especially given that
fewer markets in the region - primarily Russia, the Czech
Republic and Slovakia - were generating the bulk of profits.
"Banks should continue strengthening their capital levels -
by retaining earnings and/or tapping capital markets - to close
the gap between them and their international peers," it said.
Capital increases and a reduction of risk-weighted assets
helped banks increase their aggregate tier 1 ratio by nearly a
percentage point to 11.9 percent of risk-weighted assets in
2013, but this lagged peers active in the region, it added.
Capital levels at Austria's top three banks at 11.4 percent
trailed European rivals at 13.6 percent and those active in
central, eastern and southeastern Europe at 12.7 percent, the
stability report found.
But big Austrian banks' leverage ratios - which do not
weight assets by risk - were more solid than those of their
peers.
Ittner said Erste Bank appeared most exposed among
its Austrian peers to measures that the Hungarian government
plans to aid local borrowers. Hungary's parliament approved
legislation on Friday that the country's central bank estimates
could cost the financial sector up to 900 billion forints ($3.94
billion) in compensation for borrowers.
Ittner said the impact of the latest measures would not be
as severe as similar steps by Budapest in 2011.
