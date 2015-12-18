VIENNA Dec 18 Austrian banks should keep trying to strengthen their capital bases, the Austrian National Bank (OeNB) said in a report on Friday, highlighting economic uncertainty in some of the lenders' riskier markets including Turkey and Russia.

Seeking to capitalise on higher rates of economic growth, many Austrian banks expanded into nearby emerging markets but were then hit by the financial crisis that began in 2008 and have since retrenched.

In its semi-annual financial stability report, the OeNB said the trend of improving capitalisation had slowed, calling on banks to start proactively preparing for stricter capital requirements that will come into effect in Austria.

"Banks should continue to strive for capital levels that are commensurate with their risk exposures," the OeNB said in the report issued on Friday.

The minimum capital requirements for the biggest Austrian banks will rise by 3 percentage points from mid-2017 to cover systemic risks under plans put forward by the financial watchdog in June.

They come on top of an 8 percent common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio agreed already for major Austrian lenders.

"Austrian banks are particularly vulnerable because of their significant exposure to CESEE," the OeNB report said, referring to central, eastern and southeastern Europe.

"Given the higher uncertainty of future economic developments and fragile conditions in important markets like Russia and Turkey, risks deriving from banks' exposure to CESEE could again take centre stage," it added.

It listed disputes in Croatia and Poland over loans denominated in foreign currencies, a reference to Swiss franc mortgages, as another source of uncertainty.

"Austrian banks are also still confronted with legacy issues, mainly in the form of a large stock of NPLs in several CESEE countries," it said, referring to non-performing loans.

Banks should not assume growth or interest rates will rise soon, it added.

"Banks and insurance undertakings should thoroughly review their business models, internal structures, branch networks and processes in order to increase their profitability and to be prepared for the possibility of a prolonged low growth and low interest rate environment," the OeNB said.

"The OeNB positively notes ongoing efforts in this direction," it added. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Mark Potter)