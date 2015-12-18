VIENNA Dec 18 Austrian banks should keep trying
to strengthen their capital bases, the Austrian National Bank
(OeNB) said in a report on Friday, highlighting economic
uncertainty in some of the lenders' riskier markets including
Turkey and Russia.
Seeking to capitalise on higher rates of economic growth,
many Austrian banks expanded into nearby emerging markets but
were then hit by the financial crisis that began in 2008 and
have since retrenched.
In its semi-annual financial stability report, the OeNB said
the trend of improving capitalisation had slowed, calling on
banks to start proactively preparing for stricter capital
requirements that will come into effect in Austria.
"Banks should continue to strive for capital levels that are
commensurate with their risk exposures," the OeNB said in the
report issued on Friday.
The minimum capital requirements for the biggest Austrian
banks will rise by 3 percentage points from mid-2017 to cover
systemic risks under plans put forward by the financial watchdog
in June.
They come on top of an 8 percent common equity tier 1 (CET1)
ratio agreed already for major Austrian lenders.
"Austrian banks are particularly vulnerable because of their
significant exposure to CESEE," the OeNB report said, referring
to central, eastern and southeastern Europe.
"Given the higher uncertainty of future economic
developments and fragile conditions in important markets like
Russia and Turkey, risks deriving from banks' exposure to CESEE
could again take centre stage," it added.
It listed disputes in Croatia and Poland over loans
denominated in foreign currencies, a reference to Swiss franc
mortgages, as another source of uncertainty.
"Austrian banks are also still confronted with legacy
issues, mainly in the form of a large stock of NPLs in several
CESEE countries," it said, referring to non-performing loans.
Banks should not assume growth or interest rates will rise
soon, it added.
"Banks and insurance undertakings should thoroughly review
their business models, internal structures, branch networks and
processes in order to increase their profitability and to be
prepared for the possibility of a prolonged low growth and low
interest rate environment," the OeNB said.
"The OeNB positively notes ongoing efforts in this
direction," it added.
