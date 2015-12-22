VIENNA Dec 22 Austria's finance watchdog FMA on Tuesday said it ordered 12 Austrian banks to gradually raise their capital buffer by up to 2 percent of risk-weighted assets until the beginning of 2019.

Erste Group Bank, Raiffeisen Bank International , Raiffeisen Zentralbank Oesterreich and UniCredit Bank Austria have the strictest requirements, starting with a raise of 0.25 percent as per Jan. 2016, which they will have to double every January until 2019.

