VIENNA, July 5 Austria's Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Tuesday that the country's bank levy, a constant source of complaint for Austrian lenders since its introduction in 2011, will in future be reduced by amounts paid into European bank funds.

"The basic principle how to resolve (the bank levy) is not controversial. We have agreed on this. Now it's just about technical questions which we will clarify this week," said Schelling, who is from the Conservative junior coalition party.

"The basic principle is that we will change the bank levy so that those payments which are paid into European funds, meaning for deposit protection and the single resolution fund, will essentially (be) credited against the bank levy," he told reporters.

According to Austria's Chamber of Commerce, the bank levy has cost banks around 3.4 billion euros ($3.79 billion) so far. The national statistics office puts the annual amount the levy has brought into the state's coffers at between 510 million euros and 588 million euros.

Social-Democrat Chancellor Christian Kern sounded a less optimistic note for a swift resolution, saying the topic will be discussed over the coming "days and weeks".

Kern also said banks may still be required to make special payments to the state to finance investment into education, research and development, adding that no amount had been set.

($1 = 0.8974 euros)