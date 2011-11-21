VIENNA Nov 21 Austrian banks with exposure to central and eastern Europe will need to fulfil Basel III capital rules in full from January 2013, the Austrian central bank said on Monday.

These banks will be allowed to count non-voting participation capital they got as part of a state-led aid package, it added.

Under a package of measures agreed with the FMA markets watchdog, these banks will have to hold an additional capital buffer of up to 3 percent from January 2016 depending on how much risk their business models contained, a statement said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)