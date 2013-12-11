(Repeats to link to headlines)
VIENNA Dec 11 Austrian banks have raised their
capital ratios but need to improve more, the Austrian National
Bank (OeNB) said on Wednesday in its semi-annual financial
stability report.
"A further build-up of capital is still warranted in the
OeNB's view given the risk structure of exposure (in central,
eastern and southeastern Europe), higher market expectations for
regulatory demands, the better capitalisation of peer banks and
the need to pay back state aid," it said on Wednesday.
It described the banking sector, which includes the biggest
lenders to emerging Europe, as stable "with the exception of
known problem cases".
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)