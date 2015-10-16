BRIEF-Akis REIT Q1 net profit rises to 203.1 million lira
* Q1 net profit of 203.1 million lira ($57.24 million) versus 3.3 million lira year ago
VIENNA Oct 16 Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Friday he was in talks with lenders on restructuring Austria's bank tax, which banks complain burdens them in addition to Europe-wide charges.
"We are developing a new model," Schelling said at a business conference. The chief executive of UniCredit's Bank Austria said on Thursday the chances of what he called a reasonable arrangement for the tax were just above 50 percent. (Reporting By Francois Murphy; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)
* Q1 net profit of 203.1 million lira ($57.24 million) versus 3.3 million lira year ago
NEW YORK, May 5 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. mortgage guarantor, said on Friday its net income fell to $2.8 billion in the first quarter from $5.0 billion the prior quarter as steadier market interest rates led to a small derivatives loss, which offset gains linked to stronger home prices.