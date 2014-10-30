VIENNA Oct 30 Moody's said on Thursday it was
downgrading Austria's Volksbanken AG, which has
already announced it would wind itself down, following the
bank's failing a European Central Bank (ECB) stress test.
Moody's has downgraded by two notches its rating for
part-nationalised Volksbanken AG's senior unsecured debt to B2 -
speculative, or junk grade - from Ba3, placing it on review for
further downgrade, it said.
Volksbanken failed the European banking stress test whose
results were announced on Oct. 26. The Association of Volksbanks
- which includes the regional banks that own a majority of
flagship Volksbanken AG - faced a capital shortfall of 865
million euros ($1.09 billion) under the tests that used figures
at end-2013 as the benchmark.
Before the result was announced, Volkbanken had said it was
to be wound down to avoid a looming capital crunch it was
struggling to plug.
"Moody's believes that those banks... which failed to comply
with one or more parts of the ECB's review face challenges and
varying degrees of uncertainty with regard to replenishing their
capital [by own resources] within the six- to nine-month
timeframe allowed by the ECB," it said.
"Failure to remediate the shortfall could prompt supervisory
intervention and bailing in of subordinated debt or even more
radical restructuring measures, which could affect all
creditors."
Moody's added that the recently announced restructuring of
Volksbanken AG was also a factor contributing to the rating
downgrade.
For the full statement see:
(1 US dollar = 0.7930 euro)
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Tom Heneghan)